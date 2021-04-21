222 Shares in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Acquired by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $116,469,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Dover by 532.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 486,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,471,000 after acquiring an additional 409,875 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 643,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,230,000 after acquiring an additional 358,718 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Dover by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,175,000 after acquiring an additional 270,843 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Dover by 469.9% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 273,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,575,000 after acquiring an additional 225,807 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

In other news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $144.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $79.87 and a 1-year high of $146.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.65.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOV. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dover from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Dover from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.