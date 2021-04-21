$242.26 Million in Sales Expected for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) will report sales of $242.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $242.00 million and the highest is $243.05 million. Silicon Laboratories reported sales of $214.88 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $994.80 million to $1.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

SLAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $143.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.27.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $153,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,357,973.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $50,141.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,230,612.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $497,091. 2.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB traded up $5.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $147.95. 274,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,854. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.32. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 493.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 6.20. Silicon Laboratories has a 52 week low of $84.48 and a 52 week high of $163.43.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

