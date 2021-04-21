$242.26 Million in Sales Expected for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2021

Analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) will report sales of $242.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $242.00 million and the highest is $243.05 million. Silicon Laboratories reported sales of $214.88 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $994.80 million to $1.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

SLAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $143.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.27.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $153,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,357,973.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $50,141.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,230,612.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $497,091. 2.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB traded up $5.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $147.95. 274,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,854. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.32. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 493.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 6.20. Silicon Laboratories has a 52 week low of $84.48 and a 52 week high of $163.43.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silicon Laboratories (SLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit