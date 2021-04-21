2,800 Shares in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Purchased by Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,800 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DKS. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,997 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,648 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,622 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 85,681 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William J. Colombo sold 15,080 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 255,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,168,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 6,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total value of $514,703.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,573 shares in the company, valued at $5,276,099.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,500,878. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $82.86 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $85.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 39.30%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DKS shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $78.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.52.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

