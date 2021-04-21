$29.66 Million in Sales Expected for Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) will announce sales of $29.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.40 million to $72.50 million. Molecular Templates reported sales of $4.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 616.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full year sales of $60.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.30 million to $80.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $31.65 million, with estimates ranging from $12.40 million to $59.25 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Molecular Templates.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.11). Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 111.43% and a negative net margin of 428.65%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

MTEM opened at $7.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $446.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average of $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. Molecular Templates has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $18.44.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.69 per share, with a total value of $935,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,540,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,456,469.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 235,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,653,195.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,961,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,880,875.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,560,774 shares of company stock worth $28,119,086. Insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Molecular Templates by 184.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Molecular Templates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Molecular Templates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Molecular Templates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Molecular Templates in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 60.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

