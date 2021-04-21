$297.25 Million in Sales Expected for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) will announce sales of $297.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $286.00 million and the highest is $316.00 million. Comstock Resources posted sales of $225.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Comstock Resources.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $274.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.10 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%.

CRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Comstock Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 13,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 22.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CRK traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $4.79. 1,360,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,893,019. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Comstock Resources has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $8.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.17.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

