2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Stock Holdings Increased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 52.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,962 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,022 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.13% of 2U worth $3,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caption Management LLC increased its position in shares of 2U by 331.6% in the fourth quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 77,599 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of 2U in the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in 2U during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,787,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in 2U by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in 2U during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,924,000.

In other 2U news, COO Mark Chernis sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $895,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 236,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,330,931.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 41,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,928,974.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 129,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,094,537. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

2U stock opened at $36.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. 2U, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $59.74. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.26.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. 2U had a negative net margin of 30.92% and a negative return on equity of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $215.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.41 million. Research analysts forecast that 2U, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

TWOU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of 2U from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of 2U from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of 2U from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

