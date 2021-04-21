$30.19 Million in Sales Expected for Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) to announce sales of $30.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Altabancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.66 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.80 million. Altabancorp posted sales of $30.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altabancorp will report full-year sales of $123.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $121.20 million to $124.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $130.00 million, with estimates ranging from $126.40 million to $136.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Altabancorp.

Get Altabancorp alerts:

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.65 million. Altabancorp had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 33.10%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Altabancorp from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Altabancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,057,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Altabancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,086,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,339,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Altabancorp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 990,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,648,000 after purchasing an additional 16,964 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Altabancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 538,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Altabancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

ALTA stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.91. 4 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,602. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.47. Altabancorp has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $44.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Altabancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.75%.

About Altabancorp

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altabancorp (ALTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altabancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altabancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.