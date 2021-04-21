38,303 Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Purchased by Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2021

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 38,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,051,000. Chubb comprises approximately 2.4% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CB traded up $3.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $165.51. 6,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,887,267. The company has a market capitalization of $74.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.75. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $93.10 and a twelve month high of $179.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total value of $1,006,540.00. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $759,105.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,485,068.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,087 shares of company stock worth $3,690,300. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.82.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Chubb (NYSE:CB)

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit