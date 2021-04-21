38,303 Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Purchased by Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 38,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,051,000. Chubb comprises approximately 2.4% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CB traded up $3.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $165.51. 6,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,887,267. The company has a market capitalization of $74.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.75. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $93.10 and a twelve month high of $179.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total value of $1,006,540.00. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $759,105.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,485,068.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,087 shares of company stock worth $3,690,300. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.82.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

