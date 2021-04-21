$395.50 Million in Sales Expected for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) to post sales of $395.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sabre’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $431.00 million and the lowest is $359.99 million. Sabre posted sales of $658.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Sabre will report full year sales of $2.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sabre.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.11). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 105.75% and a negative net margin of 48.78%. The firm had revenue of $313.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.94 million.

SABR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Sabre from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Sabre in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SABR traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.21. 7,649,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,040,069. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.76. Sabre has a twelve month low of $5.32 and a twelve month high of $16.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 2.18.

In other news, EVP David J. Shirk sold 82,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $1,258,953.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 339,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,204,110.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 25,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $377,029.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,158,932 shares in the company, valued at $17,244,908.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,120 shares of company stock worth $2,090,099. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 489,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 12,086 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 4th quarter worth about $685,000. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 95,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 19,392 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 199.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 257,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 171,245 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 4th quarter worth about $400,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

