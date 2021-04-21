$4.71 Billion in Sales Expected for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) will announce sales of $4.71 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.68 billion and the highest is $4.76 billion. Tenet Healthcare posted sales of $3.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full-year sales of $19.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.34 billion to $19.59 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $20.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.09 billion to $20.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on THC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.89.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,691,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 143,602 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $7,939,754.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 399,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,088,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,714,302 shares of company stock worth $145,205,515. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:THC traded up $2.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.53. 1,588,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,509. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $57.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -419.46, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66.

Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

