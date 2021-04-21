$56.24 Million in Sales Expected for AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) to announce $56.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for AtriCure’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $56.90 million and the lowest is $55.70 million. AtriCure reported sales of $53.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full-year sales of $250.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $249.60 million to $252.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $299.25 million, with estimates ranging from $287.30 million to $307.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AtriCure.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $57.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATRC. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on AtriCure from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on AtriCure from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on AtriCure from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AtriCure has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.13.

In related news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,787,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total value of $195,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,558 shares in the company, valued at $4,736,586.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,941 shares of company stock worth $10,467,300 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AtriCure by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,982 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in AtriCure by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,610 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AtriCure by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,439 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,669,000 after acquiring an additional 9,149 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in AtriCure by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,126 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AtriCure by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,191 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATRC stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,706. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.62. AtriCure has a 1-year low of $34.04 and a 1-year high of $70.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.81.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

