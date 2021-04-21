$648.59 Million in Sales Expected for ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) to report sales of $648.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ManTech International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $641.50 million to $655.46 million. ManTech International posted sales of $610.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ManTech International will report full-year sales of $2.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ManTech International.

Get ManTech International alerts:

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $638.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.96 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MANT shares. Alliance Global Partners lowered ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in ManTech International by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in ManTech International by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in ManTech International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in ManTech International by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in ManTech International by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MANT traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $85.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,310. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.13. ManTech International has a fifty-two week low of $61.91 and a fifty-two week high of $101.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.23%.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ManTech International (MANT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.