$7.26 Billion in Sales Expected for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) to post $7.26 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.93 billion to $7.59 billion. AstraZeneca posted sales of $6.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full-year sales of $32.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.89 billion to $32.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $38.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.29 billion to $41.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%.

AZN has been the subject of several research reports. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. AlphaValue raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZN traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.11. The company had a trading volume of 11,429,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,169,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $139.39 billion, a PE ratio of 55.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $46.48 and a twelve month high of $64.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.99.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.29%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

