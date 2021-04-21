94,000 Shares in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Acquired by Aspireon Wealth Advisors

Aspireon Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 94,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000. Broadmark Realty Capital makes up about 0.8% of Aspireon Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Aspireon Wealth Advisors owned about 0.07% of Broadmark Realty Capital as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 161,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 601,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BRMK shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE BRMK traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.57. 9,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,729. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.51 and its 200 day moving average is $10.40. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $10.96.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 52.94%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.