944,496 Shares in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 944,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,742,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,820,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,774,000 after buying an additional 3,241,405 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Assured Guaranty by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,110,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,462,000 after acquiring an additional 381,885 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Assured Guaranty by 145.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 777,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,471,000 after acquiring an additional 460,801 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Assured Guaranty by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 652,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Assured Guaranty by 754.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 623,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,634,000 after purchasing an additional 550,554 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Shares of Assured Guaranty stock opened at $44.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.72 and a 200-day moving average of $35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.15. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1-year low of $18.45 and a 1-year high of $46.05.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $379.00 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%.

In other news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 43,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $1,930,973.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 166,413 shares of company stock worth $7,365,849 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Assured Guaranty from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.