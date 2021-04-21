Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Now Covered by Analysts at Atlantic Securities

Investment analysts at Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target on the healthcare product maker’s stock. Atlantic Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 1.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ABT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.06.

Shares of ABT opened at $120.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.31. The stock has a market cap of $212.58 billion, a PE ratio of 63.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $86.16 and a 12 month high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $755,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,550 shares in the company, valued at $6,278,274.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $2,302,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,875.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,543 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $1,438,000. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

