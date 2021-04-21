ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered ABN AMRO Bank from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised ABN AMRO Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of AAVMY stock opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. ABN AMRO Bank has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $13.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.56.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

