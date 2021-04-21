ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered ABN AMRO Bank from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised ABN AMRO Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of AAVMY stock opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. ABN AMRO Bank has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $13.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.56.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

