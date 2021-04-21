AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "AC Immune SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, discover and design novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The Company's pipeline includes Crenezumab, ACI-24, Anti-Tau antibody, Morphomer Tau, Tau-PET imaging agent, Morphomer Abeta and Morphomer alpha-syn which are in clinical trial. AC Immune SA is based in Lausanne, Switzerland. "

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of AC Immune from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of ACIU stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.87. 8,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,027. AC Immune has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.21 million, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.19.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). AC Immune had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 392.56%. The company had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AC Immune will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of AC Immune by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 323,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 115,509 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AC Immune by 89.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 68,300 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in AC Immune by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 58,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in AC Immune during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. 27.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

