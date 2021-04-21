Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

Investment analysts at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 51.17% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

ACRS stock opened at $26.46 on Wednesday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $30.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.54.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 941.07% and a negative return on equity of 104.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACRS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $103,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 49.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 27.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 249,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 53,100 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 2,606.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 31,719 shares during the last quarter. 59.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The Company operates in two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. Its products pipeline includes ATI-450, an investigational oral, novel, small molecule selective MK2 inhibitor compound that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, COVID-19, and additional immuno-inflammatory diseases; ATI-1777, an investigational topical soft JAK 1/3 inhibitor compound, which is in phase 2a clinical trial to treat moderate to severe atopic dermatitis; and ATI-2138, an investigational oral ITK/TXK/JAK3 inhibitor compound for the treatment for psoriasis and/or inflammatory bowel disease, as well as A-101 45% topical solution to treat common warts.

