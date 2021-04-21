adbank Tops One Day Trading Volume of $344,845.00 (ADB)

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 21st. adbank has a total market capitalization of $8.68 million and $344,845.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, adbank has traded down 40.9% against the dollar. One adbank coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.36 or 0.00067464 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00020492 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.24 or 0.00094341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.93 or 0.00648211 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00050346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,736.25 or 0.06747581 BTC.

adbank (ADB) is a coin. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 859,270,789 coins. adbank’s official website is adbank.network . adbank’s official message board is medium.com/adbank-blog . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade adbank should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy adbank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

