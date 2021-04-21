ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,779,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 168,436 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of ADTRAN worth $41,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,713,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $113,923,000 after acquiring an additional 143,193 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,112,503 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,742,000 after purchasing an additional 100,533 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,415,134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,902,000 after purchasing an additional 695,505 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,092,957 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,143,000 after purchasing an additional 204,535 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 826,840 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,212,000 after purchasing an additional 122,275 shares during the period. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADTN opened at $17.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.85 million, a PE ratio of -50.76 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.08. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $19.41.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $130.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.65 million. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. On average, analysts expect that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3,600.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on ADTN. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $20.50 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

