Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target Raised to $227.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $227.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. Stephens upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.91.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts stock traded up $6.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.87. The stock had a trading volume of 36,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,719. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Advance Auto Parts has a 52-week low of $112.41 and a 52-week high of $198.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $181.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.19. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,657,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000,000 after acquiring an additional 14,311 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,184,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,566,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,108,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,667,000 after buying an additional 525,152 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,946,000. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 823,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,090,000 after buying an additional 64,274 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.