Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) PT Raised to $215.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $195.00 to $215.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AAP. Wedbush raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.78.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $193.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.85 and its 200 day moving average is $163.19. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $112.41 and a 1-year high of $198.52.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.5% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

