AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 440,100 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the March 15th total of 538,900 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 220,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:ASIX opened at $27.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.06 and a 200 day moving average of $21.94. The company has a market cap of $768.69 million, a PE ratio of 44.23 and a beta of 1.84. AdvanSix has a 12-month low of $8.49 and a 12-month high of $30.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $340.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.00 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 4.17%. Equities research analysts predict that AdvanSix will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised AdvanSix from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

In other AdvanSix news, SVP Willem L. Blindenbach sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $102,312.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,910.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,075 shares of company stock worth $113,226. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASIX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in AdvanSix by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AdvanSix by 3.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 439,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 13,269 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of AdvanSix by 16.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AdvanSix by 190.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 60,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 39,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

