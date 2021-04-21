AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 209.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

IGV opened at $362.21 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $348.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.34. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.69 and a fifty-two week high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

