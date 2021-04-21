AdvisorNet Financial Inc Decreases Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,201,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BTS Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,303,000. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 82,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,989,000 after buying an additional 6,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 183.0% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $108.70 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.27 and a 1-year high of $109.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.40.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

