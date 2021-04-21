AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Planning Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,575,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,380,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 9,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF stock opened at $102.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.39. SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF has a 12 month low of $38.75 and a 12 month high of $150.00.

