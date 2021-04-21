AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Stock Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 832.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBB opened at $151.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.50. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $119.65 and a 12 month high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

