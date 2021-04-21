AdvisorNet Financial Inc Raises Position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 632.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,107,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,359,000 after buying an additional 509,754 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $37,503,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3,458.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 344,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,201,000 after acquiring an additional 334,956 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $26,624,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $25,855,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MSGE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Madison Square Garden Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.63.

Shares of NYSE MSGE opened at $85.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.91. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 12 month low of $62.50 and a 12 month high of $121.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($5.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.87) by ($1.26). The firm had revenue of $23.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 million. Analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.