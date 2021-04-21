Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) PT Lowered to $85.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $115.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Affirm from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Affirm from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Affirm has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $65.00 on Monday. Affirm has a 1-year low of $63.02 and a 1-year high of $146.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.07.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $204.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.23 million.

In other Affirm news, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 12,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total transaction of $985,281.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at $516,304.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Del Castillo Sharda Caro sold 25,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $2,310,369.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,019 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,132.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,850 shares of company stock worth $7,233,688 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regents of The University of California bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the first quarter worth about $4,127,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the first quarter worth about $5,829,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the first quarter worth about $53,000.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

