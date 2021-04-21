Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)’s stock price dropped 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.32 and last traded at $22.40. Approximately 781 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 213,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.11.

AFYA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Afya from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Afya from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group upgraded Afya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Afya from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.46.

The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $64.01 million during the quarter. Afya had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 26.75%. Research analysts anticipate that Afya Limited will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Afya by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 427,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,820,000 after purchasing an additional 12,085 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Afya by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,359,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,994,000 after acquiring an additional 246,225 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in Afya by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its position in Afya by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,780,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,035,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Afya by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 484,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

About Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

