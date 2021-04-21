Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC trimmed its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for approximately 2.1% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $20,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APD opened at $284.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $277.77 and its 200 day moving average is $277.35. The company has a market capitalization of $62.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.41 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.60%.

APD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.00.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

