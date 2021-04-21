Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Trading Down 3.5%

Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) shares dropped 3.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.05 and last traded at $14.09. Approximately 2,521 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 211,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.

Several research analysts have commented on AKUS shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Akouos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akouos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Akouos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

Get Akouos alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.38.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.09. On average, research analysts expect that Akouos, Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Akouos by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Akouos by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 169,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akouos by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Akouos by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akouos by 461.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS)

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Akouos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akouos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.