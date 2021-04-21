Alcoa (NYSE:AA) PT Raised to $41.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AA. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. B. Riley upped their price target on Alcoa from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded Alcoa from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alcoa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $32.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76. Alcoa has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $36.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.38.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alcoa will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 2,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $87,091.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,192.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at $57,893,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Alcoa by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,218,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,910 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth about $27,058,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Alcoa by 370.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,487,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth about $25,401,000.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

