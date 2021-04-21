Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $17.50 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AQN. Raymond James lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.55.

Shares of NYSE AQN opened at $16.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $17.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 7.87%. As a group, research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.1551 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AQN. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. 45.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

