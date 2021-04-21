Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. CLSA decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.73.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $226.94. 455,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,160,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $189.53 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.42. The company has a market cap of $614.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $18.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

