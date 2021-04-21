Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Cut to $305.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $315.00 to $305.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.73.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $229.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $232.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $189.53 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The company has a market cap of $621.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $18.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

