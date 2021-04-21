Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target Increased to $690.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its price target upped by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $680.00 to $690.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.73% from the stock’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Align Technology’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.61 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ALGN. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.77.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Shares of ALGN opened at $596.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $549.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $511.49. Align Technology has a 1-year low of $184.67 and a 1-year high of $634.46.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Align Technology will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total transaction of $3,211,458.54. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.01, for a total value of $1,530,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,102 shares of company stock worth $15,920,924 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 11.4% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 37.9% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Align Technology during the first quarter worth about $648,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 38.0% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its holdings in Align Technology by 0.4% during the first quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 6,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.