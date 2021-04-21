Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.70

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.70 and traded as high as $33.82. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at $33.82, with a volume of 7,283 shares trading hands.

ANCUF has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Barclays cut shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.88.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.70.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and stationary energy and aviation fuels. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's.

