Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $611.35 Million

Analysts expect Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) to report sales of $611.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $600.00 million and the highest is $622.70 million. Allegheny Technologies reported sales of $955.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full year sales of $2.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Allegheny Technologies.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $658.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ATI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays upgraded Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 8,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $167,459.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 206,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,205,722.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,433 shares of company stock worth $729,459 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 310.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

ATI stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $22.16. The company had a trading volume of 17,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,193. Allegheny Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $22.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.54 and its 200 day moving average is $16.71. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.93.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

