Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target Raised to $285.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

ALGT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Allegiant Travel from an underweight rating to a market weight rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America cut Allegiant Travel from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cowen upgraded Allegiant Travel from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $156.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Allegiant Travel currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $231.40.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $231.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -38.39 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $249.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.06. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $271.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.44) by $1.32. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $246.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. Allegiant Travel’s revenue was down 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post -10.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 3,270 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.11, for a total value of $706,679.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,438,997.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Ellmer sold 450 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.10, for a total value of $99,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,471.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,647 shares of company stock worth $4,045,560 in the last 90 days. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 673,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,385,000 after purchasing an additional 144,934 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 231,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,849,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 190,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,088,000 after acquiring an additional 21,034 shares in the last quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 181,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,294,000 after acquiring an additional 50,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 278.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,423,000 after acquiring an additional 118,278 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.