Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target Raised to $285.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2021

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

ALGT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Allegiant Travel from an underweight rating to a market weight rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America cut Allegiant Travel from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cowen upgraded Allegiant Travel from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $156.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Allegiant Travel currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $231.40.

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $231.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -38.39 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $249.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.06. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $271.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.44) by $1.32. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $246.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. Allegiant Travel’s revenue was down 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post -10.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 3,270 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.11, for a total value of $706,679.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,438,997.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Ellmer sold 450 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.10, for a total value of $99,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,471.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,647 shares of company stock worth $4,045,560 in the last 90 days. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 673,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,385,000 after purchasing an additional 144,934 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 231,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,849,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 190,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,088,000 after acquiring an additional 21,034 shares in the last quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 181,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,294,000 after acquiring an additional 50,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 278.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,423,000 after acquiring an additional 118,278 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Analyst Recommendations for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit