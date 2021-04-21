Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

ALIZY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALIZY opened at $26.06 on Monday. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.33. The company has a market cap of $107.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.28.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Allianz had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $37.32 billion during the quarter.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

