Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) PT Raised to $37.00

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 16.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ALSN. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.57.

NYSE:ALSN opened at $44.11 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.88 and its 200-day moving average is $41.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.86. Allison Transmission has a 52 week low of $31.69 and a 52 week high of $46.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 46.60%. The company had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP Michael Dick sold 5,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $252,405.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,667,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at $276,478,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,455,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 2,870.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,160,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,958 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,783,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,482,815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,954,000 after purchasing an additional 517,534 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

