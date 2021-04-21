Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target Raised to $2,600.00 at Cowen

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Cowen from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GOOG. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,390.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,342.42.

GOOG stock opened at $2,293.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,209.71 and a fifty-two week high of $2,318.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,130.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1,873.77.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,104 shares of company stock worth $35,725,438. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,443,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,550,863,000 after buying an additional 46,822 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,753,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,583,766,000 after purchasing an additional 66,564 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,888,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,059,434,000 after purchasing an additional 73,880 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,789,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,886,654,000 after purchasing an additional 106,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,396,316,000 after purchasing an additional 152,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

