Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2021

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Alpine Income Property Trust to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect Alpine Income Property Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:PINE opened at $17.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.27. Alpine Income Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $20.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.83.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit