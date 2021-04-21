Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Alpine Income Property Trust to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect Alpine Income Property Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PINE opened at $17.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.27. Alpine Income Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $20.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.83.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.