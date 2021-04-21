Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $105.59 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) will report sales of $105.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Alteryx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $105.00 million and the highest is $106.70 million. Alteryx posted sales of $108.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full year sales of $557.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $550.70 million to $560.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $664.36 million, with estimates ranging from $627.89 million to $690.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alteryx.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.46. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $160.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.65 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AYX shares. Truist started coverage on Alteryx in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Alteryx from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Alteryx from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Alteryx from $159.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Alteryx from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.85.

In other news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $55,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total transaction of $641,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,671 shares of company stock valued at $10,068,298. Corporate insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,886,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its stake in Alteryx by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 742,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,402,000 after purchasing an additional 294,790 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,294,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new position in Alteryx in the fourth quarter worth $13,299,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 120,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,621,000 after buying an additional 49,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AYX stock traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.79. The company had a trading volume of 13,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,835. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.97 and its 200 day moving average is $113.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. Alteryx has a fifty-two week low of $77.05 and a fifty-two week high of $185.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -307.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

