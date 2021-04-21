Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stock Holdings Increased by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in Altria Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 325,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,629,000 after buying an additional 26,325 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 104,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000. 62.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on MO shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.30.

NYSE:MO traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.65. 305,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,898,307. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $52.59. The company has a market capitalization of $88.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.