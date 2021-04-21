Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $71.89

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.89 and traded as low as $70.63. Amadeus IT Group shares last traded at $71.08, with a volume of 33,148 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMADY. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -234.82 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.91 and its 200-day moving average is $67.68.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $565.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.20 million. Amadeus IT Group had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. On average, equities analysts expect that Amadeus IT Group, S.A. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY)

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

