American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the March 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 315,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

AAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Assets Trust from $27.40 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 117,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $3,480,941.00. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.87 per share, for a total transaction of $169,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 102.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 18,870 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 6.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 70,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 44.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 7,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AAT opened at $33.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.05. American Assets Trust has a 1 year low of $20.73 and a 1 year high of $36.60.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 10.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that American Assets Trust will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 50.91%.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.