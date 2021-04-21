American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.35-0.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.37. American Campus Communities also updated its Q2 2021
After-Hours guidance to 0.35-0.38 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:ACC opened at $44.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 88.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.16 and its 200-day moving average is $41.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. American Campus Communities has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $46.06.
American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $232.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. American Campus Communities’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Campus Communities will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.
American Campus Communities Company Profile
American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.
