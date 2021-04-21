American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.35-0.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.37. American Campus Communities also updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.35-0.38 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ACC opened at $44.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 88.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.16 and its 200-day moving average is $41.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. American Campus Communities has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $46.06.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $232.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. American Campus Communities’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Campus Communities will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

ACC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.57.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.